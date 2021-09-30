The Eastview High School marching band has harnessed the excitement and energy of marching band season with its 2021 show, “Electrified.”
“The Lighting’s appropriately named show turns up the wattage adding dazzling lighting effects to their precision marching and choreography,” according to a news release. “With props such as Tesla coils along with their musical talents, the Eastview marching band carries on their tradition of bringing theater-like performances to the turf.”
In addition to performing their production during home football games, the band competes in multiple marching band competitions. “Electrified,” which includes music from the “Stranger Things” series, has already earned numerous awards this season.
The band most recently competed at the Rosemount Festival where it earned first place in the Class AAA competition and took top honors in its division for Outstanding Music Execution, Outstanding Soloist Flute and Outstanding Drum Majors (Lauren Mitchell, Felix Neddermeyer, Carmen Pasquerella and Lydia Wipf).
The marching Lighting takes its show on the road this week to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then US Bank Stadium Oct. 9 for the Youth in Music Championship.
