The greater Eastview High School community of parents, family members, and neighbors are invited to donate blood as part of the National Honor Society-sponsored drive on Friday, Jan. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. in Eastview’s south gym, according to the school’s website.
Donation registration is completely online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, Type “Eastview,” the sponsor code, in the search box and then follow the online prompts. Email John Kelly at john.kelly@district196.org with questions. All are welcome to donate.
