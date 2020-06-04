Eastview High School recently announced that 17 of its graduates are enlisting in a military branch of service.
To celebrate the school premiered its recognition and appointment ceremony video on May 27, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Y3oXeQTiUoU.
The 17 students going into the military, according to the school, are:
• Elijah Boots, Army National Guard
• Mackayla Chisholm, Army National Guard
• Mason Enderlein, Army National Guard
• Elisabeth Fitzpatrick, Army National Guard
• Eva Gomez, Army National Guard
• Grayson Hernandez, Army National guard
• Joshua Maisuk, Army National Guard
• William Mehan, Army
• Aidan Osborne, Army National Guard
• Hunter Ramey, Army National Guard
• Alessa Rother, Army National Guard
• Darby O’Neil, Army-United States Military Academy-West Point
• Andres Sanoval, Army National Guard
• Linus Schrader, Army National Guard
• William Trojack, Army National Guard
• Steffan Alikin, Navy
• Rhyannon Shenett, Navy
