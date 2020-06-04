Eastview High School recently announced that 17 of its graduates are enlisting in a military branch of service.

To celebrate the school premiered its recognition and appointment ceremony video on May 27, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Y3oXeQTiUoU.

The 17 students going into the military, according to the school, are:

• Elijah Boots, Army National Guard

• Mackayla Chisholm, Army National Guard

• Mason Enderlein, Army National Guard

• Elisabeth Fitzpatrick, Army National Guard

• Eva Gomez, Army National Guard

• Grayson Hernandez, Army National guard

• Joshua Maisuk, Army National Guard

• William Mehan, Army

• Aidan Osborne, Army National Guard

• Hunter Ramey, Army National Guard

• Alessa Rother, Army National Guard

• Darby O’Neil, Army-United States Military Academy-West Point

• Andres Sanoval, Army National Guard

• Linus Schrader, Army National Guard

• William Trojack, Army National Guard

• Steffan Alikin, Navy

• Rhyannon Shenett, Navy

