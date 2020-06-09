Eastview High School graduates were honored by school teachers and other staff during a car parade at the school in Apple Valley, June 6. High schools were unable to hold traditional commencement ceremonies this year due to COVID-19. Eastview teachers lined the sidewalk in front the school with signs and waved to graduates as they drove by in cars with their family members and friends and a recording of "Pomp and Circumstance" played in the background. Many cars were decorated for the occasion with balloons, photos, writing and more. That same evening, the virtual graduation ceremony for Eastview premiered on the district’s YouTube channel.
Eastview High School grads celebrate with parade
