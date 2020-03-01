Eastview High School will host the annual District 196 Minnesota Education Fair (MEF) on Monday, March 9, from 4:30-6 p.m in the Commons.
Attendance at the fair is free and offers an opportunity to learn about post-secondary educational choices that are available in the upper Midwest. Attendees can gather literature, ask questions, and learn more about the options available.
The fair is one in a series of regional college fairs held around Minnesota to inform families about educational options after high school and it is sponsored by the Minnesota Association for College Admission Counseling. All grades are welcome and encouraged to attend. High school seniors who are rethinking their first college choice or still undecided about their plans for the next year can also find this event to be valuable. There will be a Counselor Help table to assist throughout the event.
To save time, register students can register their personal information before coming to the fair, print out the barcode or have it on their phone, and bring it with them to the fair. The barcode can be scanned at the fair by the colleges they are interested in. This allows more time for conversation with the college representative at the fair.
To register, visit https://register.gotocollegefairs.com/Registration/StateSelect, select ‘Minnesota’ and the Eastview High School fair to get the barcode.
