For the fourth time in school and state history, the Eastview High School Lightning Dance Team swept the Class AAA state titles in both Jazz and High Kick Feb. 14-15 in Minneapolis. Their final round performance on Saturday night capped a perfect season for Eastview and earned the hick kick team a standing ovation from the Target Center crowd.
This is Eastview’s 12th state title in High Kick and fifth in Jazz. Eastview is the only Class AAA school in Minnesota to qualify for state in both events every year since section qualifying tournaments were added in 2002. They’ve also advanced to the state finals in both events all 18 years.
Members of both the state champion Jazz and High Kick teams are Irene Boese, Elizabeth Dobis, Karli Flippo, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Emma Gannon, Elizabeth Hallum, Sophia Hedlund, Grace Heinen, Grace Kisch, Maggie Larson, Danielle Nelson, Katie Percival, Morgan Peterson, Sabrina Pilney, Mailana Tong and Abby Williams. Boese and Kisch were named to the Class AAA all-tournament jazz team and Hedlund and Peterson were named to the all-tournament high-kick team.
Other members of the state champion High Kick team are Lauren Anderson, Mia Barnes, Lilli Burke, Trinity Dao, Mia Foster, Claire Hake, Sydney Hart, Chloe Kruger, Paige Lorsung, Ashley Losie, Ariana Navaro, Anna Nguyen Zoe Kritsas, Ava Sartori, Alexis Stolpa and Kilie Thomas.
The head coach is Jenny Raiche and assistant coaches Ellen Allen, Toni Balliet, Molly Campbell, Shelby Feddema, Grace Gilbertson, Shannen Jilek, Jessica Padget, Tina Range and Taylor Varghese.
