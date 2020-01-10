The Eastview Community Foundation Scholarship application for the class of 2020 is now available.
The Eastview Community Foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors of Eastview High School (as well to students who live within the Eastview boundaries completing high school elsewhere -such as the School of Environmental studies and home schooled students), according to Eastview High’s website.
The application deadline is Sunday, Feb. 2.
The Eastview Community Foundation Scholarship application process is completed online. The application and more information can be found for Seniors on Schoology, Class of 2020 Group, Resources and ‘EV Community Foundation Scholarships’ folder. More details and the full scholarship descriptions can also be found on the scholarship page of www.evcf.org.
For more information contact: Eastview Community Foundation: Gina.buccellato@evcf.org or Laurel.gerber@evcf.org;
Eastview High School Counseling: Laura.Horton@district196.org or Molly.Wellik@district196.org.
