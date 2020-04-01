Two East Lake Elementary educators spent part of their day spreading encouragement to their students on March 24 with chalk messages on their driveways.
Andrea Glogoza and Kristin Moore, both teachers at the Lakeville school in District 196, visited 60 homes to leave their personal notes.
Moore got the idea after seeing an Instagram post about a similar activity.
“I’ve been thinking about a way I can reach out to students and families during this unusual time and thought this would be a unique way to do it,” she said.
Glogoza said when they last met with their classes, they assumed they would be coming back to school the following Monday.
“Well, we were wrong. We did not get a chance to give our students a proper good-bye. When we saw her post, it inspired us to do the same. We wanted to let our students know that we missed them and were thinking about them during this uncertain time,” she said.
Many of the messages mentioned personality traits the teachers missed about individual students and wished them well.
Glogoza and Moore both said they feel lucky to be part of a community like East Lake and they miss everyone. They look forward to being back at school with their students in person.
“As we embark on this new journey of distance learning, we will continue to support our students and families. We are all in this together,” Glogoza said.
– Patty Dexter
