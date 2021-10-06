East Lake Elementary School in Lakeville held its fifth annual Laps for the Lake walk on Oct. 1. The District 196 school raised funds when students collected pledges from family and friends to walk around East Lake. The fundraising goal was $40,050 to support the completion of the school’s playground project that covers new equipment and shade, bottle refill stations inside the school and more outdoor classroom possibilities. Pledges also supported the media center, technology, special student programs, teacher appreciation and student rewards.
