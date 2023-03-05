Earth Day Celebration, Watershed Cleanup events slated in Lakeville Mar 5, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Lakeville has planned an Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the City’s Central Maintenance Facility, 7570 179th St. W.The event will include several education stations and earth-friendly prizes.After the celebration, groups that have signed up to participate in the Watershed Cleanup can start their work.Groups can sign up at lakevillemn.gov/1027/2023-Watershed-Cleanup-Event.Groups don’t have to do their cleanup starting at 1 p.m. April 22 only. The cleanups can be scheduled at anytime before sundown April 30.Groups will sign up on a online map where they plan to pick up trash.Groups will designating T-shirt sizes for their members and estimate the number of trash bags needed.After signup, groups will be instructed where to take collected trash.Groups that find items that are too heavy to move should report it at environmental@lakevillemn.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Earth Day City Of Lakeville Earth Day Lakeville Watershed Cleanup Lakeville Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan hotel-to-apartment plan approved Wrestling: Hanson will leave a legacy at Lakeville North Eagan author publishes first murder mystery with food, wine story line Eagan woman injured after exiting vehicle following crash on Highway 77 Squires was south metro’s music man E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 3, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 3, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 3, 2023 0
