If approved, it would fund construction and land costs for ninth elementary school
Early and absentee voting are open for the Lakeville Area School District’s special election.
The single question on the ballot seeks approval of bonding authority of up to $43.975 million to fund the purchase of land for a ninth elementary school in the district, along with funding its construction and equipment costs.
The referendum request is in response to continued student and community growth, putting pressure on existing elementary school space, the district says.
District 194 reports that total K-12 student enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next decade, and elementary enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next five years. Based on projections, the district anticipates 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years.
The estimated tax impact on the average homeowner ($400,000 value home) would be about $4 per month, according to the district.
For early one-stop voting now through May 3 (Mondays through Fridays) voters can complete a ballot application and be issued a ballot that can be completed on-site at Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.
Once the voter has completed a ballot it will be sealed in an envelope provided and handed to the voting clerk to await tabulating. Voters who wish to place their ballot directly into a ballot box can vote early in-person May 4-10. Voter registration can also be done at these locations prior to voting.
All residents of Lakeville Area School District ISD 194, regardless of county affiliation, can vote early at:
— Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville; now through May 3, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours: Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only residents of Dakota County can also vote early at these locations:
— Dakota County Government Center, 1590 Highway 55, Suite 2300, Hastings; and Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley. Hours: now through May 10, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Voters who wish to place their ballot directly into a ballot box can vote early in-person at:
— Lakeville Area Schools District Office: Tuesday, May 4 through Friday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Dakota County Government Center in Hastings, Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To vote early by mail, people can print the application at isd194.org or call 952-232-2001 to request an application be mailed. Once the application is completed it should be mailed to the address on Page 2. A ballot will then be mailed.
A witness is needed for voting by mail. The witness can be either a registered Minnesota voter or a notary.
Ballots will not be counted if it is received after May 11.
Election Day
The special election will be held Tuesday, May 11, as polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out where you vote (voting is based on home address), check a list of the 20 polling locations at isd194.org/Page/2257.
People can also use the poll finder on the Secretary of State’s website, which also includes information about early voting and how to register to vote.
All Election Day voting will take place at the designated polling locations, not at the early voting locations.
