Early returns are breaking toward Tyler Kistner, a Republican from Prior Lake, in his race against first-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan.
It appears that many of the results are coming from outside Dakota County, which is reporting less than half of the current total of 57.
United States Representative District 2 (72 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 9:56 p.m.)
Republican Tyler Kistner 37,121 49.33%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 33,603 44.66%
Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 4,468 5.94%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 53 0.07%
