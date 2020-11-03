american flag art.jpg

Early returns are breaking toward Tyler Kistner, a Republican from Prior Lake, in his race against first-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan. 

It appears that many of the results are coming from outside Dakota County, which is reporting less than half of the current total of 57. 

United States Representative District 2 (72 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 9:56 p.m.) 

Republican Tyler Kistner 37,121 49.33%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 33,603 44.66%

Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 4,468 5.94%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 53 0.07%

