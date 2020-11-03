Early returns for the Lakeville City Council race for two seats show that Luke Hellier (incumbent) and newcomer John Bermel are in the lead. Dakota County shows the results as no precincts reporting, so these totals could be early votes. The same applies to the District 194 School Board below.
John Bermel 17.20% 6663
Robert Vandenbos 4.62% 1790
Brian ''Baldy'' Wheeler 15.91% 6163
Mike Robole 9.03% 3499
Gerald ''Jerry'' Yasgar 5.42% 2100
Luke Hellier 25.60% 9915
Richard Henderson 15.38% 5958
Sham (Hesham Shaaban) 6.25% 2419
Write-in 223
In the race for three District 194 School Board seats, incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher are in the top three along with newcomer David Anderson.
David Anderson 18.11% 7698
Laura A Carder 11.31% 4809
Terry Lind 19.56% 8317
Sarah Wellcome 8.93% 3798
Katie Ruberto 13.90% 5908
Laura Sanders 12.00% 5102
Judy Keliher 15.69% 6669
Write-in 214
