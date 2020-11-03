voting machines.jpg

Early returns for the Lakeville City Council race for two seats show that Luke Hellier (incumbent) and newcomer John Bermel are in the lead. Dakota County shows the results as no precincts reporting, so these totals could be early votes. The same applies to the District 194 School Board below. 

John Bermel 17.20% 6663

Robert Vandenbos 4.62% 1790

Brian ''Baldy'' Wheeler 15.91% 6163

Mike Robole 9.03% 3499

Gerald ''Jerry'' Yasgar 5.42% 2100

Luke Hellier 25.60% 9915

Richard Henderson 15.38% 5958

Sham (Hesham Shaaban) 6.25% 2419

Write-in 223

In the race for three District 194 School Board seats, incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher are in the top three along with newcomer David Anderson. 

David Anderson 18.11% 7698

Laura A Carder 11.31% 4809

Terry Lind 19.56% 8317

Sarah Wellcome 8.93% 3798

Katie Ruberto 13.90% 5908

Laura Sanders 12.00% 5102

Judy Keliher 15.69% 6669

Write-in 214

