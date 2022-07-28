This weekend, nearly 200 adventurous Minnesotans will be rappelling down the 155-foot Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, with the goal of raising $1 million to assist the homeless and those who may soon be facing eviction. Down For The Challenge is being presented by the Minnesota Vikings to help support Salvation Army housing programs — providing food, shelter, and mentoring to help people achieve self-sufficiency.
Homelessness has risen 30% in recent years, with as many as 20,000 Minnesotans without a place to live on any given night, according to a Salvation Army release. The organization said that evictions are on the rise, as 69,000 Minnesota households are behind in their rent and could potentially lose their current homes.
“Because of the pandemic, our division served nearly 750,000 people in need last year,” said Lt. Col. Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander. “Now people are struggling to keep their homes because of rising gas, food and rental costs. This event will help provide relief to those who are homeless and to those on the verge of eviction.”
Military veterans are one of the fastest growing segments among those experiencing homelessness. The Salvation Army has invited combat veterans to be part of its VIP rappelling event on Friday evening, representing two organizations who provide support for struggling veterans coming to grips with their military experiences. Both Every Third Saturday and 23rd Veteran are organizations committed to addressing the challenges faced by returning veterans.
For those wishing to donate to this initiative, Cub has announced a $75,000 challenge match, which will double the impact of any donation made at DownForTheChallenge.com.
