This weekend, nearly 200 adventurous Minnesotans will be rappelling down the 155-foot Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, with the goal of raising $1 million to assist the homeless and those who may soon be facing eviction. Down For The Challenge is being presented by the Minnesota Vikings to help support Salvation Army housing programs — providing food, shelter, and mentoring to help people achieve self-sufficiency.

Homelessness has risen 30% in recent years, with as many as 20,000 Minnesotans without a place to live on any given night, according to a Salvation Army release. The organization said that evictions are on the rise, as 69,000 Minnesota households are behind in their rent and could potentially lose their current homes.

