Eagan assistant city administrator recognized by the Minnesota City/County Management Association
Eagan Assistant City Administrator Dianne Miller has received the 2021 Outstanding Service Award from the Minnesota City/County Management Association, the professional and educational organization for appointed management executives and assistants serving local governments in Minnesota.
Miller is the first recipient of this new award, which recognizes and celebrates a member who has made contributions to the organization, the profession and plays a crucial role by providing leadership from a non-CEO role in their organization. The individual is dedicated to a career as a local government professional and demonstrates a passion for ethical public service. The award was presented at the MCMA annual conference in September.
“Nominating Dianne Miller was a no brainer and I applaud the organization for selecting her for this well-deserved recognition” said Eagan City Administrator Dave Osberg. “In many ways, the award criteria define Dianne. The City Council, the residents, her colleagues and I, see every day how her outstanding service crosses borders from the city of Eagan, to MCMA, into our community, and into all those who interact with her.”
Miller has been an active member of the MCMA since she began her public administration career, serving on numerous committees of MCMA, the Board of Directors, and has served as the MCMA president throughout the 2020-2021 year, marked by a worldwide pandemic.
“Dianne is the consummate public service ambassador who believes in building community, collaborating with the City Council and staff, providing top-notch programs and services, and developing policies to support residents and our organization,” said Osberg. “She is the go-to person at City Hall for both a warm smile but also to get something done, no matter how big or small, or whether it is in her job description or not.”
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from my peers,” Miller said. “I am abundantly blessed to work with a fabulous team of leaders, and thankful each and every day to serve the Eagan community.”
