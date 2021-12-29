COVID-19 couldn’t keep Eagan Women of Note from singing together in person last fall – with masks, proof of vaccination, and other precautions. Heading into 2022 after a successful winter concert, the choir is planning its next semester and welcoming new members.
Continuing to follow recommendations from the CDC, EWON plans to rehearse in-person on Monday evenings starting Jan. 10. Any woman 18 or older may check out the FAQ page and fill out the new member form on EWON’s website at eaganwomenofnote.org.
There is no audition process, although members have regular opportunities to audition for solos or small groups. The choir will continue to follow any rules on masking and/or distancing set by themselves and Independent School District 196. During the pandemic, in-person rehearsals include an online option for singers who prefer to participate from home. The enrollment period for the spring semester runs through Jan. 31, and dues of $60 per member help cover salaries for a director and accompanist, as well as the cost of performance space for the May concert.
With 55 members in a typical season, EWON has a visible south metro presence in normal times. Now marking its 21st anniversary (and its 10th year led by director Taylor Quinn), the choir’s mission is to provide choral music opportunities to women, sharing their love of singing with the community, and inspiring audience members through music. Besides its well-attended winter and spring concerts, the choir brings its “sing-outs” to indoor and outdoor community spaces, from senior living facilities and veterans homes to the Eagan Community Center and Holz Farm Park. Decisions about a spring concert will depend on the spread of COVID-19’s new omicron variant and evolving community guidelines.
EWON was founded in 1999 through the efforts of a group of women in the community led by Jo Weyrick with the support of the city of Eagan Parks and Recreation Department and the Eagan’s Men Chorus. The choir’s members include educators, health care professionals, lawyers, retirees, mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives who all come together regularly to uplift each other and to create connection and community through music.
