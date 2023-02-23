A 66-year-old Eagan woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle during a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 77 at its overpass of Interstate 35E in Eagan at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Judy Loris Herrick exited the Buick Lacrosse she was driving after it collided with a Nissan Rouge, driven by Muna Mohamed Dahir, 47, of Lakeville, while both were traveling northbound, and the two cars had moved to the left side of the overpass. The airbag had deployed in Herrick’s vehicle.

