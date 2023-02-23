A 66-year-old Eagan woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle during a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 77 at its overpass of Interstate 35E in Eagan at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Judy Loris Herrick exited the Buick Lacrosse she was driving after it collided with a Nissan Rouge, driven by Muna Mohamed Dahir, 47, of Lakeville, while both were traveling northbound, and the two cars had moved to the left side of the overpass. The airbag had deployed in Herrick’s vehicle.
Not long after, a northbound Chevy Silverado, driven by Arturo Garcia Flores, 29, of Farmington, lost control and rear-ended the Lacrosse pushing it into the Rogue and Herrick was struck. A following Mazda CX-5, driven by Charles James Lefebvre, 48, of Farmington, then rear-ended the Silverado.
Herrick was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The only other person injured in the crash was Thalia Palaciosb, 29, of Farmington, a passenger in the Silverado. She had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were an icy snow pack due to the recent snow. Highway 77 was more icy at the overpass than other sections of the roadway, according to a passerby.
Responding to the crash were M Health EMS, the State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies, Eagan and Apple Valley police, and Eagan fire.
