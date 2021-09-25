Eagan Girl Scout Troop 57292 received its Bronze Award and bridged from Juniors to Cadettes on Sept. 7. The Troop spent well over 20 hours to earn the Bronze Award. They succeeded in their goal to spread the word about the benefits of pet adoption from animal shelters and the importance of placing microchips for pets in order to reunify lost pets with their owners.
The Troop raised money through a silent auction for tie blankets that they made. They used the proceeds from their silent auction to purchase items from a local pet store to donate to a regional animal rescue group. They also made videos and posters about microchipping to educate the public and assisted at a local microchipping event at a nearby vet clinic.
The girls said they are excited about their plans this year, as they hope to work on a variety of badges, service work, field trips and local Eagan service unit events, in addition to selling Girl Scout Cookies
More about Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys is at girlscoutsrv.org and facebook.com/girlscoutsrv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.