While the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have extended a curfew for Monday and Tuesday night, Dakota County has let its curfew expire.
Dakota County cities are allowed to set their own curfew, and Eagan is the only one of the six cities in the newspaper’s coverage area that have declared one publicly as of 4 p.m.
The city of Eagan's curfew will match that of Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it will extend 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
“We appreciate residents’ support and willingness to follow the order, which has created a safer situation for the public and local law enforcement,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Lakeville is the only city that has said it would not implement a curfew Monday. Burnsville, Apple Valley, Rosemount and Farmington had not made any public announcements about a Monday curfew as of 4 p.m.
During the hours of the curfew, people must not travel on any public street or in any public place. Prohibited travel includes automobile, bicycle, foot, public transit and any other mode of personal transportation.
Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as news media and other authorized personnel, are exempt from the curfew. Also, individuals who must travel to and from work during the curfew are permitted to do so. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness or traveling for religious services are also exempt.
Hundreds of people have been arrested in Minneapolis and St. Paul due to rioting and violations of the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which was implemented Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in both cities and Dakota County.
Jail records show that about 30 people were booked in Dakota County on May 29 and 30, but it is not known if they were linked to the protests and destruction after George Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25. Several of the arrests during the two days were in West St. Paul.
