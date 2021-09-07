eg memorial day 1.jpg

The Eagan Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Eagan Tribute Plaza. Gwen and Wayne Olsen, along with the Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors, presented a wreath in honor of their son, Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Olsen during the event. The Eagan High School concert choir sang three songs as well. The event was presented by Eagan American Legion Post 594. The keynote speaker was Eugene Leifeld, Minnesota American Legion 3rd District Commander, of Zumbrota.  Despite the heat, attendance exceeded 130, which is at least two times more than last year, Post Cmdr. John Flynn. said.

 by Andy Rogers

“Day of Remembrance,” a special program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001 in New York City and Washington, D.C., will be held at the Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza in Central Park at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Eagan American Legion and Eagan Lions Club have teamed together to recognize those heroes who died and those who responded bravely with act of courage and saved many lives.

There will be representatives and speakers from the Eagan fire and police departments, emergency medical services personnel along with Paul Kovach, Eagan High School teacher. Girl and Boy Scouts from Eagan will also participate.

Other features of the event will include patriotic songs, flag raising and “Taps” by Tom Mullon.

On Sept. 11, 2001, four American planes were hijacked by terrorists, as they were crashed into the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people.

The event is to bring the community together and thank the first responders for their continued presence, as we share thoughts of hope for America.

Tags

Load comments