“Day of Remembrance,” a special program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001 in New York City and Washington, D.C., will be held at the Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza in Central Park at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Eagan American Legion and Eagan Lions Club have teamed together to recognize those heroes who died and those who responded bravely with act of courage and saved many lives.
There will be representatives and speakers from the Eagan fire and police departments, emergency medical services personnel along with Paul Kovach, Eagan High School teacher. Girl and Boy Scouts from Eagan will also participate.
Other features of the event will include patriotic songs, flag raising and “Taps” by Tom Mullon.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four American planes were hijacked by terrorists, as they were crashed into the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people.
The event is to bring the community together and thank the first responders for their continued presence, as we share thoughts of hope for America.
