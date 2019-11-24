NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

A family support group meets from 7-8:30 p.m., on the fourth Monday of the month at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., in Eagan.

For information, call Connie at 952-432-9278.

