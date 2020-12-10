Vista Productions, the combined theater department of Visitation School and St. Thomas Academy, presents its latest show, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Viewers can stream the performance from home at 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41774.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adopted for the stage by Simon Stephens. Vista’s performance features a 10-person cast and 10-person crew from Visitation School and St. Thomas Academy. Eagan residents and siblings Oliver and Katie Hess are crew members in the production.

The play is directed by wife-and-husband team Wendy Short-Hays and Elliot Hays. Vista Productions recorded the stage production as a film that audiences can enjoy from home due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Each scene was independently filmed and allowed actors and crew members to maintain social distance. Students acted in two- to three-person scenes and were positioned 8 to 10 feet apart. Students were allowed to remove their masks only while their scenes were being filmed, in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

