S & L Team Cleaning owners Ninoska Salinas Lallier and Mitchell Lallier attribute the Eagan company’s success to investing time and fostering strong relationships with community groups.

The company recently received state and Ramsey County Employer of the Year awards for its efforts in employing the disability community and its dedication to the community. The was given because of the company’s continual effort to hire handicapped, older workers, veterans, and people from the immigrant community. 

Tags

Load comments