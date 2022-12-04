S & L Team Cleaning owners Ninoska Salinas Lallier and Mitchell Lallier attribute the Eagan company’s success to investing time and fostering strong relationships with community groups.
The company recently received state and Ramsey County Employer of the Year awards for its efforts in employing the disability community and its dedication to the community. The was given because of the company’s continual effort to hire handicapped, older workers, veterans, and people from the immigrant community.
S & L Team Cleaning employs a 40% workforce who have some type of disability and can perform work every day providing cleaning throughout the metro area.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman recognized the company’s dedication and hard work. He said in a press release that the staff cleaned libraries and county offices, two COVID centers and three homeless shelters during the pandemic.
S & L Team Cleaning strives to find new employees that meet the company’s goals and help the 55 employees reach their goals.
Lallier said employees have talents that they can foster to let those talents shine and help them be successful.
Frank Herd, placement coordinator for Vocational Rehabilitation Services of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and Alanna Rice, a career consultant, said the company genuinely deserves the award.
The company trains each employee to make sure they understand their jobs, adjusting job duties for each individual.
Ramsey County Board Member Mary Jo McGuire said she is very impressed with the S & L Team Cleaning and how the company trains each employee with energy and and charisma.
“It seems that Mitchell and his staff have a we can do anything attitudes that if we set our minds to get it done, then they will make it happen for and with their employees,” McGuire said in a press release.
Tracy Chineth, company operations manager, has worked with the cleaning company for 11 years. She started out as a part-time house cleaner who was eventually promoted to her current position. She said this is due to the positive atmosphere and how the company helps everyone get to where they want to be.
In Ramsey East Government Center more than 50% of workers have some type of disability. The county and S & L set up accounts
so that workers who have a disability or limited income are able to work. Ramsey County Board Member Rafael Ortega was impressed with the company because as an immigrant from Peru, South America, he has seen the diversity of the company’s team.
The company helps with communication and translation, as it seeks a diverse workforce. There are five different languages spoken in the company, and the company hires job coaches to help translate with each cleaner. Most workers are part-time to accommodate different abilities and needs.
Cortez Smith, building supervisor at Ramsey East Government Center, said the company is easy to work for because they listen to the employees and work with them to be successful.
State Sen. John Hoffman of Brooklyn Park said: “With Mitchell, people of disabilities find a place where they can thrive and do a good job.”
Mitchell Lallier’s mother, the late Edith Lallier, served as the executive director for Ramsey Action Program, an anti-poverty program in the 1970s and was also a founder of Head Start. The pathway to success for the people the company hires holds on to the belief that there is potential in every person.
Lallier, a fixture in the St. Paul area for his work with the YMCA aquatic program, runs the state youth handball program and is part of the Friendship Club. He chairs the neighbor advisory for a job corps program.
Both Mitchell and Ninoska Lallier said the company has been honored to provide a better place for persons of disability that gives them opportunity and proves anyone given the chance can be successful in work and the community.
