Eagan Rotary clubs honor outstanding educators

Rotary Eagan and Eagan Kick-Start Rotary celebrated the 16 outstanding educators nominated by school principals. The $200 scholarships were given to each educator in an annual tradition established in 1988 by Rotary of Eagan.

Eagan educators who received the awards were:

Black Hawk Middle School - Meghan Thompson, seventh-grade math

Dakota Hills Middle School - Toni Knudson, seventh-grade English and communications

Deerwood Elementary School - Liz Odegard, kindergarten

Eagan High School - Bill Wirsbinski, math and Interact advisor

Faithful Shephard - Kathy Malmquist, kindergarten

Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science - Christine Mulcare, fourth-grade teacher

Northview Elementary School - Chad Nelson, physical education and serves as a coach

Oak Ridge Elementary School - Laura Ross, special education resource

Pilot Knob STEM Magnet School - JoAnn Cudo, special education teacher

Pinewood Community School - Zoe Weiler, fifth grade teacher

Rahn Elementary School of Arts and Technology - Maria Gutierrez-Beltran, behavioral interventionist

Red Pine Elementary School - Jennifer Skalski, STEM educator

Thomas Lake Elementary School - Alyssa Milliren, school nurse

Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran School - Heather Bielec, preschool director

Woodland Elementary School - Diane Smith-Tolan, first-grade teacher

 Submitted image

