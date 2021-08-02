After returning to the stage in June with a sold-out run of “Shrek,” Ashland Productions will present “Mamma Mia!,” featuring high school and adult performers from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5.
The cast includes Eagan residents Seth Tychon Steidl (Sam) and Jakob Gomez.
Featuring hit songs by the popular Swedish Europop group ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, where on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Ashland’s Artistic Director, Rob Sutherland, says that “the summer is a perfect time to enjoy Mamma Mia! as it is sunny, fun, energetic, and pure entertainment.” The artistic team includes director Christopher Teipner, vocal director Madeline Huss, choreographer Nickie Kromminga Hill, scene designer Adam Oster, costume designer Meredith Arbuckle, lighting designer Jacob Hofer and sound designer Born Into Royalty.
Tickets range from $18-$20. For complete information, visit www.ashlandproductions.org.
