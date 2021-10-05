Eagan resident Brendan Bannigan has joined Ebenezer, the state’s largest senior living operator, as its new director of philanthropy.
Bannigan previously served as vice president of development and leadership gifts at Northwestern Health Sciences University. He brings extensive experience in fundraising, including for the University of St. Thomas, HealthEast Foundation and Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest.
In his new role with Ebenezer, Bannigan is responsible for the leadership of Ebenezer Foundation’s systemwide fundraising functions focused on maximizing philanthropic revenue to support the mission and vision of Ebenezer and the communities it serves.
He said he is eager to lead new and innovative philanthropic partnerships and efforts in alignment with the Ebenezer Society’s mission and strategic objectives.
“I am thrilled to be joining the all-star team at Ebenezer helping older adults make their lives more independent, healthful, meaningful and secure,” Bannigan said. “My role is to tell our story, share our values, and find that intersection where we align with the values of like-minded individuals and organizations. My goal is to nurture a culture of philanthropy while growing our major and planned giving programs. Ebenezer is building upon our 100-year history of philanthropy and is leveraging that experience to expand the breadth and depth of our services to meet the growing needs of our aging population.”
Ebenezer has a wide range of senior living communities in the south metro, which includes Burnsville’s Ebenezer Ridges, Realife Cooperative, Gramercy Club at Greenhaven Drive Cooperative; Eagan’s Stonehaven, Gramercy Park Cooperative and Applewood Pointe; Apple Valley’s Summerhill Cooperative and Applewood Pointe; and Lakeville’s Fountains at Hosanna.
Bannigan lives in Eagan with his wife, Kathleen, and their twin 12-year-old boys, Aidan and Kieran. He is on the Board of Directors for the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce; serves on the Association of Fundraising Professionals-MN Chapter Education Committee; and teaches philanthropy as an adjunct faculty member at the University of St. Thomas in the executive education program.
“We are pleased to have Brendan join Ebenezer and know that his rich skills and experience will help us to sustain and expand our mission focused services today and into the future,” said Ebenezer President and CEO Jon Lundberg.
Ebenezer, part of Fairview Health Services, is the largest senior housing provider in the state. It owns and operates 85 senior living communities that offer a variety of services including assisted living, independent living, memory care, transitional care, care centers, enhanced care, child care, adult day programs, stay by the day apartments and intergenerational programs.
For more information, visit www.ebenezercares.org.
