Brett Anderson of Eagan was recently awarded the Young Alumni Award from Minnesota State University, Mankato at the university’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony.
Anderson, currently vice president of health and clinical services with Shoreview-based Ecumen, is one of three 2019 alumni award winners. He was honored at a Nov. 2 ceremony hosted by the Minnesota State Mankato Office of Alumni Relations.
Distinguished Young Alumni Awards go to graduates who have reached professional achievements early in their careers and have positively impacted their communities.
Anderson graduated from Minnesota State Mankato in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. He later earned a master’s degree in nursing from Metropolitan State University. He is a registered nurse, a certified public health nurse and board-certified nurse executive.
In his current position at Ecumen, Anderson leads Ecumen-wide health care services, with responsibility for ensuring quality of care, clinical outcomes, customer satisfaction, cost of care efficiency and regulatory compliance.
Anderson began his career at Ecumen in 2014 as the clinical director at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley (after serving as an Ecumen graduate student intern). In 2016, he was promoted to the role of regional nurse consultant, supporting new business development and national management contracts.
Before joining Ecumen, Anderson served as an adjunct instructor at Minnesota State Mankato and as an instructor at St. Paul College. He also previously owned and operated CareLogix Nursing Solutions and provided clinical and operational consulting and support to area health care organizations.
Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Anderson to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Minnesota State system from 2011-2013.
