The Gardner School of Eagan, an academic preschool serving children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children for its commitment to excellence in early childhood education.
NAEYC is the world’s oldest and largest organization of preschool professionals and advocates for quality education on behalf of parents and education professionals. Less than 10% of all preschools and kindergarten programs in the U.S. have earned NAEYC accreditation.
To become accredited, schools must meet or surpass hundreds of criteria related to student health and safety, teacher development, and a goal-oriented curriculum that addresses all aspects of child development. Following accreditation, programs are subject to random, unannounced visits by assessors to ensure long-term compliance.
“We’re incredibly proud of our team at The Gardner School of Eagan for meeting the rigorous standards set by the NAEYC,” says Tammy Robinson, COO at The Gardner School. “As an accredited school, parents have the assurance that our educators and administrators are fully committed to providing their children with a world-class education.”
“It was a privilege to work with our amazing teaching staff to accomplish this milestone for the school,” said Lindsey Mayer, director of The Gardner School of Eagan. “We are proud to provide our students the very best opportunity to flourish in academics and social-emotional growth.”
Located at 1195 Town Centre Drive, The Gardner School of Eagan offers full-time childcare throughout the year, along with early childhood education programs. With a full suite of on-site enrichment classes, a 10-week summer camp program, Camp Gardner, and highly-qualified lead preschool teachers, The Gardner School of Eagan aim to facilitate a rich learning environment that stimulates children’s social, emotional, and intellectual growth.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, visit the NAEYC website. To learn more about The Gardner School, visit www.thegardnerschool.com.
