The Gardner School of Eagan, an academic preschool serving children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children for its commitment to excellence in early childhood education.

NAEYC is the world’s oldest and largest organization of preschool professionals and advocates for quality education on behalf of parents and education professionals. Less than 10% of all preschools and kindergarten programs in the U.S. have earned NAEYC accreditation.

