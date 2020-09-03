To the editor:
When I read about the Aug. 5 protest and damage done to the Eagan Community Center, the newspaper stated that there was no visible police presence at the protest. This gave me the impression that our Eagan Police did nothing to protect the city, and we would end up like Minneapolis. I wanted to know whose decision it was not to have the police there. I spoke with an Eagan Police Officer who was there that night, and he told me not to worry about that because, unlike Minneapolis, the Eagan Police have a good relationship with the City Council and strong connections with the community, and they all work together to keep the city safe. Although they were out of sight, the police were there, checking license plates and surrounded the protestors. He said they are hiring five more officers, which would give them an authorized police force of 76 officers. The night of the protest, they had plenty of additional police officers working in an operational capacity to handle the event if needed. If they moved in during the protest, the yellow vests would have warned the others to get rid of their paint, making it more difficult to arrest those who did the damage. Since the purpose of the protesters was to disrupt the meeting with the police, the administrative team chose to cancel their own event to prevent it from being turned into chaos that would keep them from having a civil and productive meeting. The purpose of the police event was to communicate with citizens in small groups where everyone could be heard; so they decided to allow these protesters to have their say. They plan to have more citizen meetings in the future. After learning all the facts involved, I was very much relieved to know that our city was not abandoned to a destructive mob; and my faith in our Eagan Police to protect our city has been restored. Thank you Eagan Police for protecting our city!
Candice Reyes
Eagan
