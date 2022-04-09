eg ukraine

Jamie Hopkins (center) helped organized a fundraiser that generated $15,000 for emergency relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

An Eagan family and their friends organized a Varenyky Dinner Fundraiser for Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, at Advent UMC Church. The event was attended by 150 members from the Eagan area. Guests made a donation for a plate of Ukrainian varenyky (similar to “pierogi” and other dumplings) along with other Ukrainian fare. The fundraiser combined with an online fundraiser raised nearly $15,000 in emergency relief for Ukraine.

Eagan resident and event organizer Jennifer Smith, along with her two daughters, Polly Bilski and Jamie Hopkins, said they felt they had to do something to help Ukraine. They recruited 30 volunteers from Eagan and beyond who helped fill, pinch and boil nearly 1,000 varenyky. Bilski and husband Brendan Martin donated much of the food and ran the kitchen.

“The generosity of the guests was amazing,” Smith said. “We asked for a $25 donation and instead, 150 guests managed to raise $7,000 at this event alone. Everyone seemed so anxious to help Ukraine anyway they could.”

The funds raised were split between two organizations carefully vetted by the organizers: Ukraine-based nonprofit ISAR/Ednannia and U.S.-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine.

Hopkins served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine from 1996–1998 and also spent 10 years working on democracy building in Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

“Ukraine has hosted over 3,500 Peace Corps volunteers since 1992 and we are all spread across the country doing what we can to help our friends and colleagues back in Ukraine,” Hopkins said.

She said she can speak to community groups about Ukraine and her experience. She can be reached at jamie.hopkins@eaganfoundation.org.

