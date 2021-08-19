Dereje Gonder Hirpa, a 34-year-old Eagan man, was identified today by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as the person who died from what the medical examiner called an apparent freshwater drowning at Schulze Lake in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Aug. 3.
After a visitor to the park reported a body in the water, Hirpa’s body was recovered at about 9:45 a.m. by the Eagan Fire Department near the park’s Schulze Lake beach swimming area, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
After reviewing park security cameras, investigators saw Sunday, Aug. 1, afternoon footage of a man matching Hirpa’s body type exiting a vehicle and walking toward the beach with a towel in hand. The lake does not have lifeguards on duty, as warning signs on the beach indicate.
This is one of several freshwater drownings in the state this summer. Other drownings have occurred in Burnsville and Lakeville this summer.
