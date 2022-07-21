An 18-year-old Eagan man has been charged after police say he allegedly set off a firework in an Eagan movie theater earlier this month.
Khalid Bedel Hassan has been charged with one count of threats of violence (intent to terrorize); two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property (foreseeable risk of bodily harm) and (value reduced by more than $1,000); third degree assault (victim under 4) and fifth-degree assault (inflict or attempt bodily harm) in connection with a July 12 incident at the Emagine Eagan theater, according to court documents.
Hassan first appeared in the Dakota County Court on the charges July 21. Judge Jerome Abrams set bail at $50,000 without conditions and $25,000 with conditions. The next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in Hastings, the Dakota County Attorney’s office said.
According to the criminal complaint, police believe the following occurred:
The Eagan Police Department was dispatched to the movie theater at 8:24 p.m. July 12 for a disturbance report. Arriving officers were told an aerial firework had been lit and “thrown into one of the theaters during the screening of a movie.” Officers noticed damage including burn marks on the theater carpet. The investigation later revealed the screen was also damaged when the firework exploded and the estimated damage is more than $1,000.
About 40 people were present in theater during the incident with at least two people sustaining injuries.
“Several of them were visibly upset when speaking with law enforcement as they believed they were going to be killed when the firework initially went off, as they believed it was gun fire,” the complaint states.
An 11-month-old child was burned on her nose and cheeks. Another person reportedly had cuts on her leg and was referred to a wound clinic for removing debris and infected tissue from the wounds, according to the complaint.
Video footage posted to social media recorded by the suspects and from theater surveillance showed four males entering the theater minutes before the firework was lit. The footage indicates a male, identified as Hassan, walked down the aisle, lit a firework and threw it into an area in front of the handicap row, where the two people who were injured had been sitting, court documents said.
The firework exploded moments later and three suspects fled the scene while a fourth person stayed and continued to video record the incident. Several movie patrons also ran out of the theater in panic, the complaint states.
Prosecutors say Hassan alleged admitted to lighting the firework and throwing it into the theater and identified himself in the recorded footage.
“The purposeful act of setting off a firework inside a movie theater which caused physical injury and led patrons to believe there was an active shooter in their midst is a reprehensible act, made more so by the recent spate of mass killings across the United States,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. “I wish to extend my best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to those injured physically or mentally by this senseless act. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed against the other individuals involved in this incident.”
