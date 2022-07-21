eg khalid bedel hassan.jpg

Khalid Bedel Hassan 

An 18-year-old Eagan man has been charged after police say he allegedly set off a firework in an Eagan movie theater earlier this month.

Khalid Bedel Hassan has been charged with one count of threats of violence (intent to terrorize); two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property (foreseeable risk of bodily harm) and (value reduced by more than $1,000); third degree assault (victim under 4) and fifth-degree assault (inflict or attempt bodily harm) in connection with a July 12 incident at the Emagine Eagan theater, according to court documents.

