A 36-year-old Eagan man and his 11-year-old passenger were killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Credit River Township.
The names of the deceased – Wycliff Mose Chacha and Maxwell Araka Chacha, 11, of Prior Lake – were released by the Hennepin County Medical Center today.
Both of them were listed as having died after the vehicle Wycliff Chacha was driving struck at semi-truck at about 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township.
Another child was reportedly seriously injured and taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after the crash, but a condition update was not available, according to news reports.
Chacha was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck the truck that was turning southbound onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound lane of Eagle Creek Avenue, according to news reports
A 28-year-old Maplewood man who was driving the truck was uninjured and declined medical attention, according to news reports.
Eagle Creek Avenue, also known as 185th Street, has two lanes each for eastbound and westbound traffic in addition to left and right turn lanes. It is not controlled by stoplights, only by stop signs for those traveling northbound or southbound on Natchez Avenue.
The crash remains under investigation.
