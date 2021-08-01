The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has announced that John Flynn received the 2020 Legionnaire of the Year Award during its meeting July 20.
Flynn received this award for his vision, passion, dedication, enthusiasm, grit and leading the Post to receive the Post Excellence Award for the third consecutive year.
Excellence award
The Eagan Post received the 2020 Post Excellence Award at the Minnesota Legion convention July 14-17 in Red Wing.
To qualify for the award, a post is required to achieve excellence in four areas: membership, submission of the Consolidated Post Report, sharing of post history and community activity.
The purposes of this award are membership growth, exposure of American Legion values to the community and increased visibility of the American Legion Family through service projects. A post achieving this qualification will have numerous post members involved in planning and achieving these goals.
Less than 1% of American Legion posts ever receive this award. This is the third year the Eagan Post has attained this award.
Veteran move
Eagan Post veterans and St. John Neumann Men’s Group volunteers assisted a disabled American veteran move to a more suitable living facility July 21.
The veteran was moved from a third-floor apartment where he could no longer safely negotiate the many wooden steps, to a single story assisted living facility in Burnsville, according to a release from the Legion.
A team of veterans and volunteers packed up the veteran’s goods, and cleaned his apartment in preparation for the moving company to move his belongings. This team assisted in unpacking the veteran in his new apartment after the move was complete. They ensured that his bed was made, clothing hung in closets and seating arrangements were started. This was completed to make his new apartment feel like home the first night.
