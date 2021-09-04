The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 Cmdr. Wayne Beierman presented Post-raised funds of $1,590, to American Legion Cmdr. James W. Bill Oxford during the American Legion Legacy Scholarship run from Rogers, Arkansas, to Phoenix, Arizona, the last week of August.

More than 250 motorcycles participated in the annual fundraiser for Legacy Scholarship Fund, which provides college assistance for the children of U.S. military personnel killed on active duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001, as well as children of post-9/11 veterans with a disability of more that 50 percent.

The Riders are among the most generous and creative supporters of the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. Average amounts raised by the Riders have surpassed $750,000 annually. Every penny is used for college scholarships for the children of the fallen servicemen and women.

