The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 Cmdr. Wayne Beierman presented Post-raised funds of $1,590, to American Legion Cmdr. James W. Bill Oxford during the American Legion Legacy Scholarship run from Rogers, Arkansas, to Phoenix, Arizona, the last week of August.
More than 250 motorcycles participated in the annual fundraiser for Legacy Scholarship Fund, which provides college assistance for the children of U.S. military personnel killed on active duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001, as well as children of post-9/11 veterans with a disability of more that 50 percent.
The Riders are among the most generous and creative supporters of the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. Average amounts raised by the Riders have surpassed $750,000 annually. Every penny is used for college scholarships for the children of the fallen servicemen and women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.