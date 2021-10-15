The American Legion Auxiliary has teamed up with the Eagan Community Center to collect twin bed linen, towels and winter clothes (new or gently used) to fill Every Third Saturday, a warehouse for homeless and underserved veterans in Minneapolis and surrounding area. The box will be available downstairs in the Community Center from Oct. 7-19. Donations to this cause will help keep the most vulnerable veterans warm and safe this winter. All donations are tax deductible as ALA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Questions can be directed to Susan Flynn, Unit 594 president, at suellenflynn@comcast.net or Molly Schuetzle, vice president, at molly.schuetzle@gmail.com.

