The American Legion Auxiliary has teamed up with the Eagan Community Center to collect twin bed linen, towels and winter clothes (new or gently used) to fill Every Third Saturday, a warehouse for homeless and underserved veterans in Minneapolis and surrounding area. The box will be available downstairs in the Community Center from Oct. 7-19. Donations to this cause will help keep the most vulnerable veterans warm and safe this winter. All donations are tax deductible as ALA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Questions can be directed to Susan Flynn, Unit 594 president, at suellenflynn@comcast.net or Molly Schuetzle, vice president, at molly.schuetzle@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.