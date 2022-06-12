Three Eagan High School students and their parents were recognized at a Military Recognition
Ceremony at Eagan High School for enlisting in the U.S. military. The ceremony was led by the Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Post 594 on May 26. The students were recognized with an Armed Forces Tack, Military Plaque and Certificate of Commendation for their enlistments. The students enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which is one of six branches of the current U.S. military.
Eagan High School students Ethan Brockberg and Noah Johnson have enlisted in the active duty U.S. Air Force. Evan Fleischhacker has enlisted in the Minnesota Air National Guard. All are scheduled to leave for basic training this summer.
These students are focused on gaining post-high school technical and life skills that will be provided through their future service in the military.
Reasons cited for joining the military by these young men include: “I am joining for the experience and educational benefits,” and ”I am joining the military to serve my country and community, as well as gain new experiences and education.”
Paying for college is through the veterans GI Bill.
The GI Bill was largely designed and passed through Congress in 1944 in an effort led by the American Legion for WWII veterans to provide educational and other benefits for veterans who had been honorably discharged. The GI bill continues to benefit military veterans through the present day.
American Legion also supports youth with the Legacy Scholarship that provides secondary education scholarships for children of veterans whose parents have died or have become more that 50% disabled while serving in the military.
Eagan American Legion Post 594 officials said they are proud of these young men in their decision.
“You are all really a special group. Thank you for your patriotism,” they said.
American Legion Post 594 believes in being a relevant and positive influence in the Eagan and surrounding communities. The Post engages in community activities to support the American Legion pillars of American ideals, children and youth, and veterans.
The American Legion Post 594 always welcomes new veterans. Contact Wayne Beierman at post594.org, for more information.
