Christopher McDonald of Eagan High School was recently named a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education, according to the National Speech and Debate Association.

This is McDonald’s fifth Diamond Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work, the association said in a news release.

