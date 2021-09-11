Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Sarah Daley, Emma Molina and Junior Ambassador Emily Kile spent Aug. 31 at the Minnesota State Fair.
In the afternoon they rode on the Visiting Royalty Trolley in the daily parade. They also enjoyed their favorite State Fair foods such as roasted corn, mini donuts and Sweet Martha’s Cookies. Another highlight was riding the rides in the Midway and taking a trip down the Giant Slide.
“The day at the State Fair was such a fun experience, I loved seeing the smiles from all of the kids that saw our crowns, and being able to tell people about what we do as Eagan Funfest Ambassadors,” Sarah Daley said.
The Eagan Ambassadors were crowned at the beginning of July after Eagan’s annual festival on the Fourth of July.
They have since been representing Eagan at parades and coronations in surrounding cities. They have also volunteered at Eagan events such as Market Fest, Feed My Starving Children and the upcoming Harvest Festival at Holz Farm Park.
To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program, visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.