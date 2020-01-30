The Eagan Foundation announces that over 100 scholarships, totaling in excess of $100,000, are now available to graduating high school seniors living in Eagan or attending a high school located in Eagan.
The application system is available until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3.
Eligible students graduating in 2020 can complete an application on the Eagan Foundation’s website at www.eaganfoundation.org. Scholarship awards are based on a variety of donor-specified criteria including student financial need, career interest, club/sport participation, and more. There are also scholarships available that are not dependent on GPA, but recognize talented young individuals who have persevered through hardships in life, or have demonstrated strong community leadership. All graduating high school seniors living in Eagan or attending Eagan High School are encouraged to apply.
Eagan Foundation scholarships are funded through donations from community members, area businesses, school organizations, family foundations, and nonprofits. In its 29-year history, the Eagan Foundation has awarded over $1.7 million in scholarships. “For nearly 30 years, the Eagan community has generously supported this scholarship program and we’re honored to partner with so many great donors” said executive director Jamie Hopkins.
The Eagan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose vision is to make Eagan the best place to live, learn, work, and play.
For additional information or to learn how to volunteer for the Eagan Foundation, visit www.eaganfoundation.org or email jamie.hopkins@eaganfoundation.org.
