‘Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!’ is about more than self-help
Dr. Peter J. Dorsen, an Eagan resident, has recently released a new book, “Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!”
The book offers practical advice and personal examples from the 78-year-old M.D. to men over 60 and beyond.
Dorsen will have a book reading and discussion at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Dunn Brothers,
1012 Diffley Road, Eagan. The event is open to the public.
The doctor took some time out recently to answer some questions from the newspaper about his new book.
What was the inspiration for the book?
I recognized with “Dr. D’s Handbook for Men Over 60: A Guide to Health, Fitness, Living, and Loving in the Prime of Life” (Wylie & Sons, 2000) the inconsistency between what I had learned about the beneficial effects of exercise, stress reduction, spirituality, and diseases – those I need to worry about preventing – and the sudden death while jogging around Lake of the Isles of my beloved minister and friend at Hennepin County Medical Center where I was completing my internal medicine residency. He was in shape and fit. Fast forward to 2022. After my two stents a decade ago and returning to competitive cross country ski racing, I discovered that a significant number of my fellow athletes, with resting pulses in the 40s (or lower like mine at 35!) were developing atrial fibrillation, ending their beloved participation in high level competition. I learned that repetitive heart muscle injury occurs with every marathon. Very fit athletes develop enlarged hearts. Next, they damage their conduction system that precedes the huge muscle squeeze necessary for vigorous activities. Less active or less fit also can experience difficult atrial fibrillation as well! So, here we are again, the paradox: long-term fit athletes suffering heart failure. Again, Why? “Men Over 60” picks up where “Dr.’s Handbook” left off. While I cared for patients, some were overweight, inactive (united we sit!), stressed out, and perhaps some who had forgotten the spirituality that was their root seemed less aware of ways to live healthfully and enjoy the hell out of later life as I have. So, I felt a passion to lay out my ideas on how to live happily and content past 60, 70, and even 80.
When did you start working on it? What was your process?
Writing a book is a million times harder than writing an article about most any subject. For me, the progression for a piece in, let’s say, Silent Sports, starts with an experience that jogs my mind. The outpops an outline in my head often comes to me on a 16-mile walk or a long ski around Lebanon Hills. Then there is the joy of writing (I call it writing to rock and roll). Such a passion is why I left my inner city solo practice after 11 years, in the middle of my career as a general internist, to take a shot at being a professional writer. After the discovery that my new career could not support my wife and three children, I returned to providing services to rural communities and prisons. During my writing sabbatical, I wrote “Dr. D’s Handbook” and over 350 articles. I never stopped writing. The first draft of “Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!” dates back to 2016, eight long years.
What were some of the challenges you faced in writing it?
Writing a book for a man (even one like me at 78) is similar to having a baby: We ruminate about having one. The fun part is inception. The hard part is the gestation period – writing, rewriting (at least nine times for “Men Over 60”). Then there’s birth. What do they say, “If men had the babies, the population would be a lot smaller.” Then we are dealing with: “What do we do now with the infant, toddler, adolescent. So now it’s pitching agents and publishers for a way to publish the book (bragging about our kids). It is slightly more traumatic than a vacuum salesman going door to door, perhaps similar to finding a super daycare or preschool for our prodigy. I learned women buy the books and so are the agents. There were no books like mine. Among possible – mostly female – women’s health issues far outweigh men’s handily. Not surprisingly, the majority of agents were women and I fantasized that they all shared an office in New York City. Alas, my topic was not their priority. After perhaps 100 queries, I was approached by a major publisher in London, Austin Macauley. To protect the lives of the innocent or offend my publisher, the journey to young adulthood and for the book to fly like a butterfly onto the book shelves at major bookstores is similar to getting my son or daughter into an Ivy League school and takes Herculean patience – not my strong suit. Calling London is expensive. Now, the final phase ... to appear in important bookstores, schedule book signings, and, as in this case, having Q and A’s like this, is watching my child – my book – enter adult life, akin to our son or daughter looking for his/her first job after college.
In what ways did you draw on your experience as a doctor in writing the book?
My passion for exercise and sports have been a constant throughout my life. I chose internal medicine rather than other specialties like surgery or dermatology because I was interested in wellness and health in the adult population. Medical school at Rutgers in Newark, New Jersey, was largely within an unhealthy inner city environment. Tough residencies first at Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore followed by an equally demanding two years at HCMC were not mellow or healthy. We saw very sick patients, many suffering from addictions and heart, lung, or just total body neglect, much of which was the result of poverty and inadequate medical opportunities. After 11 years as a solo doctor in the Phillips neighborhood I took a healthy break, took up writing, and returned to my love of cross country skiing as I created my own sports medicine fellowship including research on using the Nordic Track and much writing about improving men’s consciousness about their health. I was in my tumultuous 40s and that’s when I wrote “Dr. D’s Handbook for Men Over 40.” “Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!” that is about everyman as much as it is about me – first person journalism – and drawing from my own experience as a man, a physician, and an athlete who is unafraid to tell it like it is.
Why did you think men “quit” when reaching 60 more than any other age to single out?
At the end of my “Epilogue” chapter, I conclude by addressing this pertinent question:
“The 60s and beyond can and should be a time for a continued joy of life. Age tempers expectations. Engaging in many of the offerings provided in “Men Over 60:Don’t Quit Now!” can make life after 60 fulfilling and revelatory. Stay strong even if society believes you have weakened. Adapt as best you can to losing friends and family by developing new support systems. Maintaining connections with active and like-minded folks of any age can be effective for achieving contentment. Now is the time to cradle a grandchild. These are years no longer about empire building. They are about maximizing joy healthfully.”
What are some of the overarching themes in the book that illustrate how to combat “quitting”?
In Chapter 13, I summarize what it takes to avoid quitting. “Do not get hurt. Make it fun ... find like-minded friends – a little like joining AA. Don’t just watch. Do! Create a realistic exercise plan and be consistent even if you decide to find a professional to help you. Exercise and/or train smart: not too much, not too little despite passing the 60 milepost. If you choose to stay competitive, aging has its perks. Your competition has thinned – you can even bring home some hardware. Now, by taking the challenge to stay fit, there can be a guarantee for joy, feeling stronger and healthier each day. The competition is now within.”
There are a lot of self-help books out there for older adults. What makes this one different?
At 78. I can do it, so can you!
Medicine has its own language and is often not understandable. I use evidence-based information and personal examples to approach and advise. As a physician who has encountered his own share of demons (“Up from the Ashes: One Doc’s Struggle with Drugs and Mental Illness” Ingram Spark, 2018), I explain simply and understandably. “Men Over 60” is a resource for men and concerned loved ones to understand vital issues including physical and cognitive changes of aging; the throes of retirement; the benefit of rediscovering spirituality and community; maintaining enjoyable sex; understanding preventable diseases and accepting ones we cannot avoid with age; adapting to losses and mental challenges. I graphically demonstrate the “How-to” for maintaining flexibility, and strength in the face of aging muscle capacity. I explore for the reader the nuts and bolts (fruits) for good nutrition. This book is a resource for our spouses, children, friends, as well as physical and mental health therapists. “Men Over 60” is intended to enlighten men past 60, 70, 80, and beyond! I want especially to defy societal stereotypes that we should dry up and blow away.
How do you feel now that the book has been completed?
Elated that I can get the word out for a subject I am passionate about: how we as men can continue or, better yet, enhance all aspects of our senior years, and by reading “Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!” as elders now, we need not fear death, but rather realize a better understanding of inevitable physical and cognitive changes (not necessarily decline); fear-fraught retirement; invisibility versus youthful invincibility; eat right; deal with loss; find, renewed spirituality and community; know how to avoid medical illnesses over 60, and yes, continue to savor or, better yet – regardless of your sexual identity – renew sexuality.
There are some prominent folks giving good reviews of the book. How does that make you feel to receive the positive feedback?
I was told by a therapist that I seek affirmation. My retort: who doesn’t? I offer many personal examples from my own experiences. These glimpses, I hope, paint me as real, understandable, and that fellow men may consider the route I have taken helpful to vitalize or revitalize their lives as I have done – to 78. Don’t Quit Now!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.