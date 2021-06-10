The Eagan Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to 112 outstanding Eagan-area graduating high school seniors.
Since the usual in-person ceremony for recipients was not possible due to current circumstances, a virtual ceremony was held on May 12.
“We are honored to serve as a steward of the generosity for the 57 donors wanting to support students who are entering the next stages of their lives in such dynamic times,” Scholarship Chair Lisa Stopfer said. “Most years an additional donor or two will join our scholarship family.
“This year, five new donors reached out to establish scholarships. Most were targeted for students that have shown perseverance through hardships, including an LGBTQ+ student. Another scholarship was funded for a student that has been part of Eagan’s Native American school programming.”
Thanks to the steadfast support of longtime donors and a record five new donors this year, the Foundation has come a long way since 1991. Our its year, scholarships totaled $4,350.
With the addition of this year’s $129,450 in awards, the Foundation has awarded over $2 million, all given by area businesses, school organizations, families and nonprofits.
Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of donor-specified criteria such as academics, financial need, or career interest. The Foundation reworked some of its application process to build in more equity and also invited applicants to share an essay with ideas on improving racial equity or addressing social justice issues within our community.
“Some of our returning donors also shifted their criteria to support first generation college students or to also include students going to two-year schools,” Executive Director Jamie Hopkins said. “It was great to see how the community wanted to honor a broader spectrum of students, seemingly in response to some of the lessons we’ve all learned from the past year.”
2021 Scholarship recipients by high school:
Academy of Holy Angels: Claire Curtis
Eagan High School: Fareeda Aden, Daniel Adewoye, Grace Barton, Eleni Beshsah, Daniel Biancamano, Nathaniel Birhane, Elle Bishop, Will Bockenstedt, Callie Briscoe, Braeden Brown, Delaney Carlson, Ashley Chen, Emily Cronkhite, Jacob Damro, Kevin Dang, Lydia Dawson, Ryan Diaz, Miles Drugge, Morgan Eckerle, Mia Eisenberg, Amanda Eng, Aaron Figura, Delaney Foerster, Jacob Frost, Casey Gehling, Michael Gelineau, Izaac Gingerich, Jaclyn Gladhill, Kalea Glaser, Addison Goihl, Emmett Gustafson, Matthew Hage, Cora Hall, Ayan Hassan, Lucas Hobbs, Ian Hodowanic, Delaney Hoke, Lavina Iskander , Zachary Jacobson, Ilwad Jama, Ella Janky, Prapthi Jayesh Sirrkay, Mikayla Joa, Abigail Kahn, Catherine Kerr, Alexandra Kryazh, Ankitha Kumar, Justin Kwon, Hannah Larson, Jack Larson, Samantha Lee, Timothy Leiran, Claudia Liverseed, Morgan Madsen, Michael Marshall, Samuel Marshall, Ella Masso, Connor McKeown, Brianna McMahon, Patrick McMahon, Gabriela Alejandra Medina Lima, Margo Meekin, Frank Meisinger, Joseph Miller, Miya Molina, Sebastian Moreno Ahumada, Echo Nelson, Lara Newton, Tianna Nguyen, Thuy Trinh Nguyen, Katherine Oliver, Abigail Owens, Makayla Palmer, Ryan Pangier, Grace Park, Isabella Pellegrom, Julia Peterson, Jessica Post, Zachary Post, Carson Powell, Naviana Pritzl, Charlize Rivera, Colin Roberts, Maxwell Robinson, Sydney Romero, Ashley Rosser, Elise Roxas, Makenzie Sedlacek, Colby Sorensen, Emma Stalboerger, Heidi Stiles, Alec Stowell, Eleanor Theis, Luis Torres, Thomas Valusek, Joslyn VanDiver, Diego Villeda, Katherine Warnke, Tori Westenberg, Zoe Wiens, Anthony Wills, Julia Yaeger, Graham Zemke, and Richard Zhao
Eastview High School: Iris Kim, Brenna Leonard, Hanna Olson, and Olivia Supina
School of Environmental Studies: Eden Bruening and Netanya Sadoff
Trinity School of River Ridge: Avila Berns
2021 Scholarship Donors: Achievement Financial, Bremer Bank Eagan, Brovold Family, College Expert, Dakota Electric Association, Dakota Hills Middle School Parent Booster Club, Deerwood Elementary, Denise Sjoberg Real Estate , DESK Fund , Donald and Karen DeGenaro, EAA Baseball, Eagan Art Festival / Terry B. Davis, Eagan Community Foundation, Eagan Dance Team Booster Club, Eagan High School Band Boosters, Eagan High School Baseball Boosters, Eagan High School Boys Basketball, Eagan High School Boys Lacrosse, Eagan High School Boys Soccer Boosters, Eagan High School Faculty and Staff, Eagan High School Fastpitch Softball Boosters, Eagan High School Football Boosters, Eagan High School Girls Basketball Booster Club, Eagan High School Girls Cross Country Booster Club, Eagan High School Girls Soccer, Eagan High School Swim & Dive Boosters, Eagan High School Track Boosters, Eagan High School Volleyball Boosters, Eagan Hockey Association, Eagan Kick Start Rotary Club, Eagan Lions Club, Flint Hills Resources Discovery, Former Students of George Behnke, Friends of Wescott Library, Glacier Hills Elementary Site Council, Gopher Resource, LLC, Harper Family, Heather Kirsebom, Janelle Waldock and Mike Maguire, Kopp Family Foundation, Lisa and Steve Weber, M & E Engineering, Maggie Elliott “Living the Mission” Scholarship Fund, Matt Thuente Memorial Fund, Minnwest Bank, O’Keefe Family, Old National Bank, Paradigm Foundation / DH Gustafson Family Foundation, Pat and Jim Sinclair, Patriots Endowment, Pinewood Community School, Power Systems Research, Punch Family Fund, River Valley # 35 Chapter - School Nutrition Association, Rotary Club of Eagan, State Farm Agents, Superior Auto Care, and Xcel Energy
The Eagan Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-building organization, whose vision is to make Eagan a better place to live, learn, work, and play for all.
Its mission is investing together in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants, and scholarships.
Founded in 1990, the Foundation encourages, supports, and enhances ideas, funding, and collaborative action to meet community needs. To date, the Foundation has raised and reinvested nearly $2.5 million in the community through its scholarship, community initiatives, and community grants programs.
For additional information or to learn how to volunteer for the Eagan Community Foundation, visit www.eaganfoundation.org
