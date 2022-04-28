As Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on, Twin Cities community members can help raise funds for Ukrainian causes while learning more about life in Ukraine through a three-day film festival. The Eagan Community Foundation has worked with Emagine Theater, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, and the Ukrainian American Cultural Center to organize a Ukrainian film series that will show eight different films in 10 different screenings.
The festival will kick off Friday, April 29, at Emagine with a showing of the documentary film “The Earth is Blue as an Orange” (2020). Directed by Iryna Tsilyk, this Sundance winner tells a story of a family’s experience during the Donbas war in Eastern Ukraine.
“This film is an important reminder that the war in Ukraine has already been going on for eight years,” said event organizer Jamie Hopkins, executive director of the Eagan Community Foundation and a former Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine. “This film tells a poignant story of how a single mother helps her children cope with the war through some storytelling of their own.”
Hopkins said she is especially excited about the film “Train: Kyiv-War” (2020) by director Korniy Hrytsiuk that documents a train ride between the capital Kyiv and the last town under Ukrainian control before the eastern front in Donbas, Kostyantynivka.
“Train rides and the conversations with strangers are a mainstay of Ukrainian life. This film introduces viewers to dozens of Ukrainians, each with their own perspective of Ukraine, Russia, war, and peace,” Hopkins said. “Ukraine’s railway system’s employees have been heroic during the war, shuttling refugees to the west and transporting humanitarian aid to the east. I’m so glad viewers will have a chance to ‘experience a train ride,’ even if from a theater chair.”
The May 1 showing of this film will be followed by a Q&A with the director.
Emagine Theater is donating space for three days as well as a soda and popcorn for each guest.
“While raising funds for Ukraine is slightly beyond the usual scope of the Foundation,” Hopkins said, “some of the ticket proceeds will go to peer community foundations in Ukraine that currently have extreme need.”
Other proceeds will be used to help purchase bullet proof vests, helmets, and tourniquets and also support filmmakers in Ukraine working to document today’s story of war.
Tickets for films are $20 each and include a small popcorn and soda. More information on the films and a ticket purchase link can be found at eaganfoundation.org/ukraine.
The film schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 29
5:30-6:45 p.m. “The Earth is Blue as an Orange” (2020)
7:15-9 p.m. “My Thoughts Are Silent” (2019)
9:30-10:30 p.m. “Euromaidan. Rough Cut.” | (2014)
Saturday, April 30
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. “Ivan’s Land” (2021)
1:30-2:45 p.m. “Train Kyiv-War” (2020)
3:15-5:20 p.m. “Invisible Battalion” (2017)
6-8:05 p.m. “Carol of the Bells” (2021)
8:30-9:30 p.m. “The Earth is Blue as an Orange” (2020)
Sunday, May 1
12-1:15 p.m. Train Kyiv-War | (2020) (Q&A with director after the film)
2:30-3:30 p.m. “Roses” Film-Cabaret (2021)
