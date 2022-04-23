Eagan resident Ayub Hassan was recently granted a Dream Come True from the Sunshine Foundation for a trip to some of Florida’s theme parks.
“This Florida trip marks one of the greatest trips we have come across in our lifetime,” said Ayub’s father. “Ayub’s happiness and surprises in this trip will always be fresh in our memory books. Thank you so much for everything you have done for us. The Magic Kingdom fireworks were Ayub’s favorite!” Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic illnesses and conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, blindness, deafness, and many others.
Ayub lives with the challenges of low functioning autism.
The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney.
Sunshine Foundation also answers special dreams like shopping sprees, computers and iPads, meeting celebrities, family trips, adaptive tricycles, and other special needs equipment.
Sunshine Foundation provides the dreams for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.
“I would like to take a moment to thank our sponsors for the generosity and support they have extended to us,” Ayub’s father said. “Without Sunshine Foundation, it would have been impossible to have such a great vacation.”
Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Ayub’s dream through a grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity expending over 80% of each dollar on programs benefiting children with severe special needs.
Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages 3 through 18, who have severe or profound physical, developmental or intellectual challenges or trauma from abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to the financial strain that the child’s illness may cause. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,500 children throughout the United States.
Sunshine Foundation is a publicly funded charity, with donations from individuals throughout the country, corporate and family foundation grants, trusts and wills, fundraising events; including ones held on our behalf by all-volunteer chapters of the Sunshine Foundation, individual families, corporate and civic groups, and even former recipient families. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.