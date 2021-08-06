Day By Day Child Development Center in Eagan is marking its 25th anniversary 5-8 p.m. Aug. 12 with an open house.
Day by Day has invited current and previous families and staff, but members of the public can attend as well. The event is expected to include a bounce house, food trucks and activities in each classroom.
Day by Day serves families with infants 6 weeks up to children entering kindergarten.
It is licensed for 60 children (12 infants, 14 toddlers, 14 older toddlers/young preschoolers and 20 older preschoolers/pre-kindergarten) through both the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health.
It recently moved to Thomas Lake Center, building a state of the art, new facility after being located since 1996 on Diffley Road and Interstate 35E.
Heidi Kunst has been Day by Day’s director since its inception in 1996.
She opened the center with the support and co-ownership of a group of local families who were looking for a different sort of child care for their children.
It has been named the Best Child Care Center six times since 2011 in Sun Thisweek Burnsville-Eagan’s Readers Choice awards.
More is at http://www.dbdcdc.com or call 651-405-8005.
