City is working in partnership with Eagan Hockey Association to increase access for skaters
The city of Eagan is partnering with the Eagan Hockey Association to increase access to outdoor skating in the winter and create a year-round community space with the construction of a refrigerated ice rink and pavilion covering at Goat Hill Park.
The multi-phased project will begin this fall with installation of a concrete rink with a chiller system, that once built, will provide access to outdoor skating as early as October and as late as March. The EHA has committed to providing a $1.3 million donation to cover the costs of the first phase including the rink installation, refrigeration system and site enhancements for this upcoming winter season.
The addition of the pavilion also expands the use throughout the year, creating an outdoor, covered and shaded area where additional community and recreational activities and events can be held in the spring, summer and fall.
“We are always looking for new and expanding opportunities for recreation in Eagan, and we work with community groups to bring them to life,” said Eagan Parks and Recreation Facility and Project Manager Chris Fleck. “Youth hockey participation continues to grow in Eagan, and an outdoor refrigerated rink will help keep players and community members skating here in Eagan. We are continually developing our parks in Eagan to meet community needs and working with community groups allows us to do so in a creative and cost-effective manner.
“We know how much our community values our parks and recreation opportunities,” Fleck said. “In fact, 97 percent of residents have shared that they use our parks, and 99 percent rate our parks positively. As a staff we care, and reflect those values, and work to bring those values and visions to life. We do this through creating partnerships, ongoing investments and projects that foster safe and meaningful connections.”
“Our partnership with city started with Hot Dog Hockey under the lights of Sperry Tower, and it’s only flourished since then,” said Mike Larson with the Eagan Hockey Association. “It’s great to a have a partner where we can complement each other’s goals - to increase access to a growing activity, create additional ice space here in our community, and create a year-round community amenity. It speaks volumes to our community and the city and what we can do when we work together.”
In October 2018, the EHA approached the city with an idea to partner on a small refrigerated rink as an experiment at Pilot Knob Park. That winter, a partnership provided a variety of experiences for park users and EHA membership and inspired a larger partnership.
In September 2020, the EHA reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department to discuss a possible installation of a covered, refrigerated rink at Goat Hill Park.
EHA pledged that it would pay for the first phase, which would include refrigeration equipment, a new concrete rink with mechanical and logistical support.
This summer, the city accepted a $12,000 donation from EHA to provide evaluation of the site and create a concept design.
A full design process is taking place and includes future phase options including a pavilion covering for the rink, updates to the park shelter building/warming house, maintenance support, construction of the outdoor rink, future parking improvements and onsite storage options.
Future phases will be discussed with the Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission and city staff and built into future improvements. Additional funding may be provided by EHA through fundraising efforts to expedite the timing on the additional phases.
The city has 12 different outdoor locations and 21 ice rinks, including those for hockey and pleasure. Find locations and types of skating at each park at cityofeagan.com/rinks.
For more information on parks and recreation opportunities, visit cityofeagan.com.
