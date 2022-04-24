Eagan Boy Scout Troop 451 will celebrate the court of honor for 10 scouts who have achieved the highest scouting rank of Eagle on Sunday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Church of St. Peter in Mendota Heights. Nine of the 10 Eagle Scouts went to grade school together from kindergarten to eighth grade at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan. All attend various high schools but are reuniting for this special honor.
The Scouts are Alex Braun, 18, Burnsville; Henry Cullen, 18, Eagan; Josh Gillard, 18, Eagan; Nick Ryan, 18, Eagan, all attend the Academy of Holy Angels. Lucas Conrad, 18, Eagan, and George Weinberger, 18, Eagan, both at Cretin-Derham Hall. Cooper Corbo, 17, Inver Grove Heights, and Jacob Gurin, 18, Lakeville, both at St. Thomas Academy. Patrick Reimann, 18, Eagan, Eagan High School. Tim Williams, 18, Eagan, currently attending Florida Polytechnic University.
In lieu of a more traditional celebration with food and gifts for the Scouts, the troop, parents and guests are donating funds to Ukranian Refugees through the following organizations: Catholic Relief Services, International Rescue Committee, American Refugee Committee, Doctors without Borders, International Medical Corps, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.
Since the inception of the rank of Eagle in 1911, more than 2.5 million Scouts have earned it. As of 2020, there are currently 1.2 million Boy Scouts in the United States, but only 8% of Scouts reach the Eagle Scout rank.
The state of Minnesota reported having 975 Eagle Scouts in 2020, making it the 21st state out of 50 with the most Eagle Scouts.
Earning the rank of Eagle is a lengthy process and requires a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 specifically required, a track record of leadership positions, an approved Eagle project completed that benefited a community, and a Board of Review interview process, and all must be completed by the Scout’s 18th birthday.
Some notable Eagle Scouts in the history of Scouting include astronaut Neil Armstrong, software developer Bill Gates Sr., TV host Mike Rowe, director Steven Spielberg, and former President Gerald Ford.
