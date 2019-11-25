Eagan-based Wilderness in the City will host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Scheid Hall in Surly Brewing, 520 Malcom Ave. S.E., Minneapolis.
The festival will offer a collection of 14 award-winning films that speak to environmental concerns and celebrations of the planet.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is an extension of Wilderness in the City’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment in local communities.
Films are selected from the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, Calif., which is now in its 17th year.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance at www.wildernessinthecity.org and $15 at the door.
A grassroots nonprofit organization, Wilderness in the City is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. Through outreach, volunteerism and advocacy, it works to increase accountability to the natural resource base of the metro’s regional parks system, which exposes youths to high quality natural environments.
For more information, contact Holly Jenkins at hollyj@wildernessinthecity.org, 651-271-1257.
