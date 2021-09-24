“Intertwining Stories: A Macro Macrame Installation” is the 2021 Art Works annual fundraiser that was part of the group’s Sept. 18 Art Fair Sale – an Eagan Art Block event. The base piece had 52 hours, 60 pounds, 1.5 miles of cord and 3,900 knots. People were asked to come to the space to add the work, leave a donation or purchase a dedication that will be included in the piece. All proceeds go to supporting the nonprofit. More information is at awe.mn/events/fundraiser.

