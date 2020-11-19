The annual Eagan Art House Winter Art Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. The new location for this year’s sale aims to provide safe social distancing for shoppers and artists in an accessible indoor facility. People can find unique gifts for friends and family at the sale. The sale features artists from the Eagan Art House and Eagan Artist Connect. A variety of artwork will be available for purchase: pottery, jewelry, watercolor and acrylic paintings, handmade books, mixed media and pastel art. Visit the Eagan Art House area featuring pottery, T-shirts and new Creativity Kits.

Admission is free. Plenty of parking. Safety protocol will be in place, including social distancing and one-way shopper traffic. Face coverings are required indoors per Executive Order 20-81.

For more information, call the Eagan Art House at 651-675-5521.

